Informal traders lose their wares in removal
Human settlements clamps down on illegal trading, writes Siyamtanda Capa
Informal traders in Walmer had their worst fears turn to reality yesterday when their wares were confiscated by metro police and municipal rangers. This comes after human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga vowed last week the municipality would clamp down on hawkers trading illegally in Walmer.
The group of men, who sell wooden furniture alongside 8th Avenue, had their stock confiscated following a warning to get permits two months ago.
The hawkers claim the municipality makes no provisions for artisans and had no permit system in place for them.
The removal follows an initial warning in July which gave them two weeks to obtain a permit or to stop trading.
They were furnished with a final warning last week.
Lucky Kaliati, 32, of North End, said he knew his goods would be taken when the rangers and police arrived a with a lorry yesterday.
“We were suspicious when the metro police car and the lorry assembled at the Walmer Town Hall before rushing over to us telling us to leave and that they would confiscate everything,” Kaliati said.
He said they had also been told to move their goods from the front of Builders Warehouse as they were “blocking the view and were harbouring criminals”.
“When we go to the municipality to try to get permits we are sent from pillar to post before we are told there are no such permits for informal traders who sell furniture and artwork,” Kaliati said.
Kaliati had about six chests of drawers taken from him.
“I don’t know where to start now. This is my income and it has just been stopped,” he said.
Joseph Zimbodza, 38, of Walmer, said they had engaged the municipality on an alternative space to sell their goods.
“We don’t have a problem with being formalised. Our main issue is they don’t give us an alternative. Where must we go?”
Zimbodza said they were willing to rent a space or use municipal land as long they could be allowed to trade in peace.
Bhanga yesterday said the informal traders had been given formal notices and he was simply ensuring proper land use. “My duty is to implement compliance. I am doing what I am supposed to do to ensure proper land use.”
He said there had been many complaints from residents.
Asked what the hawkers must do in the meantime, Bhanga said: “It is illegal to sell furniture at traffic lights as much as it is illegal to drink and drive.”
He said he would soon focus on illegal businesses operating in Richmond Hill and Kragga Kamma.