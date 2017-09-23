Informal traders lose their wares in removal

Human settlements clamps down on illegal trading, writes Siyamtanda Capa

Informal traders in Walmer had their worst fears turn to reality yesterday when their wares were confiscated by metro police and municipal rangers. This comes after human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga vowed last week the municipality would clamp down on hawkers trading illegally in Walmer.

The group of men, who sell wooden furniture alongside 8th Avenue, had their stock confiscated following a warning to get permits two months ago.

The hawkers claim the municipality makes no provisions for artisans and had no permit system in place for them.

The removal follows an initial warning in July which gave them two weeks to obtain a permit or to stop trading.

They were furnished with a final warning last week.

Lucky Kaliati, 32, of North End, said he knew his goods would be taken when the rangers and police arrived a with a lorry yesterday.

“We were suspicious when the metro police car and the lorry assembled at the Walmer Town Hall before rushing over to us telling us to leave and that they would confiscate everything,” Kaliati said.

He said they had also been told to move their goods from the front of Builders Warehouse as they were “blocking the view and were harbouring criminals”.

“When we go to the municipality to try to get permits we are sent from pillar to post before we are told there are no such permits for informal traders who sell furniture and artwork,” Kaliati said.