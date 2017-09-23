Churches in uproar

Nation’s right to freedom of worship under threat, say spiritual leaders

Some of the Eastern Cape’s biggest church branches, some representing up to a million congregants across the province, have vowed to actively campaign against any political party which supports a proposal for religious groups to be regulated by the state.

In a letter addressed to the likes of ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu and opposition party leaders Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane, 38 of the Bay’s spiritual leaders have claimed the nation’s right to freedom of worship is under threat.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) recommended to parliament in July that faith practitioners and places of worship be registered with an accredited umbrella organisation.

The umbrella organisations would then report to peer-evaluation committees, who would in turn report to the CRL.

CRL chairwoman Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said in this way they would be able to ensure that religious practitioners did not violate basic human rights, such as human dignity.

The CRL launched a probe in 2015 amid reports of pastors forcing congregants to eat snakes or drink petrol.

But while church leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay agreed that these pastors should be held accountable for their actions, they said there was no need to control churches that operated within the law.

A petition forwarded to party leaders this week was signed by the likes of Anglican bishop Bethlehem Nopece, Roman Catholic bishop Vincent Zungu, NG Kerk director Danie Mouton and Methodist leader Andile Mbete.

In an accompanying letter signed off as “Port Elizabeth Christian Community”, they said: “Millions of our brothers and sisters will hold the ANC government, as the majority party, responsible if these proposals become law.

“We will actively campaign against any party that supports these proposals. We will strongly encourage our millions of members to vote against any party that supports the CRL report.”

It was recommended by the CRL that religious institutions elect their own oversight structures to manage their financial and internal affairs.

In addition, it said, churches should be registered for tax.

Word of Faith Christian Centre senior pastor Jimmy Crompton said there was great anger among all denominations.

Crompton said in his 50 years in the religious sector, he had never before seen such determined unity among churches to stand up against something.

Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said just as most professionals were accountable to a regulatory body, worship leaders needed to be held accountable to their peers.

“It goes beyond what is seen on TV, like a pastor spraying Doom in congregants’ faces. What is happening in the smaller villages is appalling,” she said.

“We are not saying churches must preach or worship in a particular way, we are merely saying there must be accountability.”

Regarding the proposed taxation of churches, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said: “Of course they are going to complain about this. You and I pay tax.

“Some religious leaders take from the church money to buy groceries or school uniforms for their children so that they don’t have to pay tax on it.”

But Freedom of Religion SA (FOR SA) executive director Michael Swain said while they appreciated the issues raised in the CRL report, the proposed solutions were fundamentally flawed.

FOR SA represents six million people from 227 religious sectors nationwide. He said the issues the