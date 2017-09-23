Bay police catch thief with penchant for toilet seats
The proverbial poo hit the fan for Port Elizabeth’s infamous “Toilet Seat Bandit” after he was convicted and sentenced for a string of dirty deeds.
Johnny Madikana, 61, was arrested last month in connection with a series of toilet seat thefts at Port Elizabeth’s well-known Phoenix Hotel.
The Gelvandale man was convicted of theft and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years.
The bizarre thefts at the Chapel Street hotel, which is home to the popular eatery Stage Door, were first noted late last year.
Security footage of Madikana walking in through the Phoenix Hotel’s front door and minutes later leaving with a toilet seat clutched under his arm, spread quickly in July after the hotel’s management offered a reward for information that would lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the culprit.
Hotel manager Antonella Gatya said several patrons could identify the man in the video, but only one was able to supply the information around Madikana’s whereabouts.
“The information we received, along with the CCTV footage, was shared with the police and they were able to arrest the culprit, and now he has faced the might of the law.
“It has been such a strange series of thefts, but we are glad the guilty party was caught,” Gatya said.
Madikana was linked to three toilet seat thefts at the hotel over an eight-month period.
According to Gatya, similar incidents were linked to Madikana after toilet seats at a local shopping centre also went missing.
“Hopefully now all the so-called toilet humour from our patrons can come to an end,” chuckled Gatya.
The whistle-blower, who did not want to be identified, received a cheque for R3 000 for his part in Madikana’s successful conviction and sentencing.
“No matter what the crime, it is only a matter of time before police catch the culprits and put them behind bars,” police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said.