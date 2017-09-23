Bay police catch thief with penchant for toilet seats

The proverbial poo hit the fan for Port Elizabeth’s infamous “Toilet Seat Bandit” after he was convicted and sentenced for a string of dirty deeds.

Johnny Madikana, 61, was arrested last month in connection with a series of toilet seat thefts at Port Elizabeth’s well-known Phoenix Hotel.

The Gelvandale man was convicted of theft and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years.

The bizarre thefts at the Chapel Street hotel, which is home to the popular eatery Stage Door, were first noted late last year.

Security footage of Madikana walking in through the Phoenix Hotel’s front door and minutes later leaving with a toilet seat clutched under his arm, spread quickly in July after the hotel’s management offered a reward for information that would lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the culprit.

Hotel manager Antonella Gatya said several patrons could identify the man in the video, but only one was able to supply the information around Madikana’s whereabouts.