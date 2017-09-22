Williams fails to foot fraud case legal bill

Former spin doctor granted postponement

Former metro spin doctor Roland Williams once carried the reputation of being a bit of a spendthrift, yet his court case suffered another delay yesterday due to his failure to foot his legal bill.

The controversial former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesman, accused of defrauding insurance company Santam Limited by faking a car crash in 2014, has been given until October 5 to get his finances in order.

He made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court yesterday, where he is facing a charge of fraud totalling more than R100 000.

State advocate Lise Keech said they had agreed to postpone the matter to next month because Williams’ defence attorney, Kuban Chetty, was still waiting to be financially instructed.

Meanwhile, Advocate Richard Crompton, representing Williams’ co-accused in the matter, tow truck company V&R Auto, said he had received financial instructions from Renika Rungan, who will represent the firm at the trial. Rungan’s husband, Raven, was initially accused alongside Williams of submitting the fraudulent insurance claim on Williams’ 2005 BMW.

A rollback vehicle, bricks and a screwdriver were allegedly used to damage the car.

Raven was shot dead in 2015, before being criminally charged.

A trial date has, meanwhile, been arranged for January 22.

Known for their lavish parties and expensive taste, Williams and his wife, Shahnaz, grabbed headlines in the past for their flashy spending ways.

In 2014, their newborn daughter’s nursery, fitted with a Kim Kardashian-inspired lucite crib, was featured in The Herald.

The husband and wife duo have also been lauded by many for their charity work, which includes an annual Easter event where a group of less fortunate children from the Lorraine Madiba Camp are treated to a day of fun and food.