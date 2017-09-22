Tavern licence boycott called

Tavern owners across the Eastern Cape are being urged to boycott the renewal of their liquor licences following a whopping increase from R250 to R2 500 a year.

The boycott appeal was made by the Eastern Cape Liquor Forum (ECLF) at the Babs Madlakane Hall in Uitenhage yesterday.

A liquor licence allows a tavern owner to legally sell alcohol to patrons. The forum, which has 20 affiliated associations in the province, is made up of more than 5 000 tavern owners.

The boycott will be held from October 1 to December 15, the period when businesses are meant to renew their licences through the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.

ECLF president Winston Hector said the boycott would intensify until the government, which oversees the liquor board, met the forum’s requirement of reducing the fee.

“We appeal to all our members to withhold payments for the renewal of licence fees until further notice,” Hector said