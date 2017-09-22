The three men linked to scientist Noxolo Ntuli’s robbery and assault case‚ which was widely reported on social media last week‚ are repeat offenders.

Police said the trio had previous house robbery and robbery cases pending against them. The crimes were committed this year in Auckland Park‚ Melville and Brixton.

Abdul Mohammed‚ Ellis Mpamanda and Amraan Kamanga were arrested in Brixton on September 12 after they were captured on CCTV footage attempting to rob Ntuli‚ a medical scientist at the National Health Services Laboratory.

Ntuli was walking back from work when armed men driving a fancy MG pounced on her and violently demanded her handbag.