Scientist’s attackers all repeat offenders
The three men linked to scientist Noxolo Ntuli’s robbery and assault case‚ which was widely reported on social media last week‚ are repeat offenders.
Police said the trio had previous house robbery and robbery cases pending against them. The crimes were committed this year in Auckland Park‚ Melville and Brixton.
Abdul Mohammed‚ Ellis Mpamanda and Amraan Kamanga were arrested in Brixton on September 12 after they were captured on CCTV footage attempting to rob Ntuli‚ a medical scientist at the National Health Services Laboratory.
Ntuli was walking back from work when armed men driving a fancy MG pounced on her and violently demanded her handbag.
The 26-year-old fought off her attackers and fled with her handbag‚ which had a hard drive containing a draft of her master’s thesis.
The suspects were arrested hours after the incident. They made their second court appearance at the Newlands Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
The case was postponed to October 3 for a formal bail application. The men will remain in custody until their next appearance.
Brixton police spokeswoman Jeanette Backhoff said evidence suggested the suspects – all Malawian nationals – were part of a syndicate targeting student residential areas in Johannesburg.
The state intended to oppose bail, Backhoff said.