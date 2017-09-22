Pyramid scheme couple sentenced
A cape Town couple behind a multimillion-rand Ponzi scheme has been sentenced for fraud and contravening the Banks Act in the Thembalethu Regional Court in George yesterday.
Graeme Minne‚ 54‚ and his wife, Carolina‚ 52‚ duped unsuspecting victims between September 2002 and November 2009 into investing funds, starting at a minimum of R100 000‚ with promises of higher than usual returns on forex trading.
Graeme received an effective imprisonment of 15 years and Carolina house arrest for three years and also correctional supervision.
The Minne’s victims were promised profits of up to 65% a year.
About R278-million was fleeced from more than 930 people and the couple reportedly did limited trading – less than R5-million – at a net loss‚ Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.
“In a typical pyramid scheme fashion‚ they resorted to paying initial investors by using new investors’ funds‚” he said.
“The relentless investigations by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime unit put a stop to the pair’s lavish lifestyle and arrested them in 2009, culminating in the conviction.
Western Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation acting provincial head Brigadier Neil Oliver said: “This should be a lesson to people running bogus schemes. The public is warned to stay away from investment schemes that promise high and unrealistic returns.”