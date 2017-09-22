Pyramid scheme couple sentenced

A cape Town couple behind a multimillion-rand Ponzi scheme has been sentenced for fraud and contravening the Banks Act in the Thembalethu Regional Court in George yesterday.

Graeme Minne‚ 54‚ and his wife, Carolina‚ 52‚ duped unsuspecting victims between September 2002 and November 2009 into investing funds, starting at a minimum of R100 000‚ with promises of higher than usual returns on forex trading.

Graeme received an effective imprisonment of 15 years and Carolina house arrest for three years and also correctional supervision.

The Minne’s victims were promised profits of up to 65% a year.