The family of Reshall Jimmy‚ who died in a burning Ford Kuga‚ says the National Prosecuting Authority is prolonging their agony after declining – for now – to issue a private prosecution certificate.

The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) declined to prosecute the matter in May‚ instead referring it to a magistrate to hold an inquest.

And now‚ the DPP has declined to issue the family a certificate they need to pursue a private prosecution.

Instead the DPP wants a magistrate to first hold an inquest to determine whether Ford is responsible for Jimmy’s fiery death‚ and if so‚ then recommend to him that he consider prosecuting the global car manufacturer.

“Ford Motor Company is not the subject of the inquest but may well be a suspect in the sense that the magistrate holding the inquest may find prima facie evidence of criminal conduct by the company or its employees,” the DPP said.

Western Cape NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said it would be premature to issue the certificate now as an inquest still needed to be held.

But the Jimmy family are crying foul‚ saying that they had not been told when an inquest into the December 2015 death would be held.

Jimmy’s sister‚ Renisha‚ said: “For 18 months we have been seeking justice for Reshall.