Aid pours in for ‘mother lioness’

Donations have been pouring in as people from around South Africa help the “mother lioness” who allegedly stabbed a man to death and wounded two others allegedly gang-raping her daughter.

The Zwartwater mother, 56, made headlines when she stormed inside a house where her 27-year old daughter was allegedly being raped.

She then allegedly stabbed all three men, with her actions being hailed as bravery of the highest order.

Close to R130 000 has been raised to support the woman’s legal defence after she was arrested for murder and two attempted murders.

Yesterday, she thanked those who offered support.

“I would like to thank all those who supported me by donating the money and sending messages,” she said.

“I did not think that people would be offering their support after what happened, but God works in mysterious ways.”