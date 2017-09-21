Warning to those refusing vaccines
The health minister has slammed parents who refuse to vaccinate their children‚ especially in communities that reject the measles vaccine because it contains gelatine, made from pork.
It is, however, the only measles vaccine in South Africa.
There are 90 suspected cases in KwaZulu-Natal‚ with 29 confirmed cases in Durban‚ Pietermaritzburg and the Ladysmith and iLembe regions.
The health department said infections were occurring mostly in religious communities.
Measles is one of the most infectious viruses in the world.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told parents they needed to prevent their children and others from contracting a preventable but potentially fatal disease.
“Vaccine refusal endangers everyone‚ not just the unvaccinated children,” he said.
“You must prioritise the health and wellbeing of your children by making sure they are up to date with vaccinations.”
Motsoaledi said the Jamiatul Ulama SA‚ the Council of Muslim Theologians‚ supported the vaccines to prevent the spread of the virus and minimise the harm it could do.