The health minister has slammed parents who refuse to vaccinate their children‚ especially in communities that reject the measles vaccine because it contains gelatine, made from pork.

It is, however, the only measles vaccine in South Africa.

There are 90 suspected cases in KwaZulu-Natal‚ with 29 confirmed cases in Durban‚ Pietermaritzburg and the Ladysmith and iLembe regions.

The health department said infections were occurring mostly in religious communities.