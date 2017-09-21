Western Cape premier Helen Zille only showers briefly every third day and regards oily hair in a drought to be as much of a status symbol as a dusty car.

Zille’s insights into her personal hygiene were offered in a lengthy online column on Tuesday in which she attacked TimesLIVE and one of its journalists over a report last week.

“As for my husband and I‚ we try to use so little water that I sometimes get worried about the hygienic and aesthetic consequences‚” Zille wrote.

“I shower briefly‚ once every three days‚ and for the rest wash in the hand basin.

“I used to wash my hair every day‚ but now only when I shower‚ with visibly negative consequences.

“However‚ I regard oily hair in a drought to be as much of a status symbol as a dusty car.”

Zille also revealed that Cape Town consumers whose water consumption is estimated by the city may‚ in fact‚ have consumed only half as much.

The TimesLIVE report which stoked her ire was based on Western Cape Public Works MEC Donald Grant’s statements in response to questions in the legislature.

He told the legislature R90 000 had been spent on a water purification system for her Leeuwenhof official residence.

He also provided water consumption figures for Leeuwenhof for July and last month and estimated that four people lived on the property‚ but stressed that he was not certain. The report calculated that‚ based on the information Grant provided‚ the premier’s household was not meeting the 87-litresa-day target set for all residents.