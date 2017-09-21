Shift in rhino mindset

Breakthrough as demand for medicinal use declines

Medical demand for rhino horn is dropping off and status is now the main driver behind the demand for the product in Vietnam.

It is still early days but part of the reason could be the demandelimination campaign the foundation launched in Vietnam, which is the recipient of 90% of the horn from poached rhinos.

“Status is easier to tackle. It gives us hope.”

Making the point at a rhino poaching briefing yesterday, Wilderness Foundation Africa chief executive Matthew Norval said the shift was key.

Despite this figure, the demand was limited to a small number of Vietnamese, most of them in the high-income bracket, Norval said.

“It’s a tiny percentage that uses rhino horn. There’s a high degree of embarrassment about rhino poaching.”

Informed by seven fact-finding visits to Vietnam, the foundation has focused one part of its campaign on the Vietnamese youth via a funky project spearheaded by a fierce, but loveable, character, Rhino Ranger.

Prepped by information on rhino poaching channelled through multimedia marketing, pupils at 11 targeted schools in the Vietnamese capital of Ho Chi Minh submit essays or drawings about what they had learnt.

The top entrants, many of whom have never experienced nature of any kind, win a trip to South Africa, where they get to go on a wilderness hike and to see wild rhino, as well as visit a rhino orphanage for calves left behind by their slaughtered mothers.

They are also shown footage of the terrible aftermath when rhino poachers have struck.

These rhino ambassadors then returned home to spread the word on the need to stop the killing, Norval said.

In a video shown at yesterday’s event, a group of the youngsters, several moved to tears, spoke of what they had experienced and the change they were hoping to drive back home.

The second part of the foundation’s demand-elimination campaign was focused on businessmen who might be part of the user group, Norval said.

The strategy so far had been to communicate via business chamber newsletters and networking, but the foundation was due to present their case directly to businessmen at a rhino poaching seminar in Vietnam in November.

The Eastern Cape, meanwhile, had experienced 79 rhino poaching incidents since South Africa’s rhino war began a decade ago, the provincial Environment Department’s law enforcement director Div de Villiers said.

De Villiers said the figure would be much worse if it were not for the collaboration between various authorities backed by private anti-poaching units, honorary rangers and NGOs.

With the point now passed where rhino offspring numbered more than rhinos lost to poaching, each poaching incident moved the animal closer to extinction, he said.