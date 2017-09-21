Old Rhodes residences to be given new names

Changes part of ‘celebration of university’s cultural identity’

As part of Rhodes University’s transformation agenda, the 113-yearold institution will change the name of two residences this week.

Rhodes’ renaming committee, first set up in 2010, has been responsible for more than 20 structural name changes over the past few years.

The all-female residence Jameson House, opened in 1921, will be known as Mmakgano Charlotte Maxeke House.

The all-male residence Piet Retief House, has been renamed Mankayi Enoch Sontonga House.

“These name changes are collective small steps to promote the redress of past imbalances and a celebration of the cultural identity and geographical location of the university,” university registrar and naming committee chairman Dr Stephen Fourie said.

Residences and halls at Rhodes were subject to a process of internal reflection and review, Rhodes spokeswoman Veliswa Mhlope said.

“The naming committee reviews its policy every three years. Any proposed changes to the policy are referred to the Senate and Council for approval.”

Student Representative Council (SRC) president Rolihlahla Mabaso said they felt the name changes were a step in the right direction for transformation at the university.