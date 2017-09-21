Old Rhodes residences to be given new names
Changes part of ‘celebration of university’s cultural identity’
As part of Rhodes University’s transformation agenda, the 113-yearold institution will change the name of two residences this week.
Rhodes’ renaming committee, first set up in 2010, has been responsible for more than 20 structural name changes over the past few years.
The all-female residence Jameson House, opened in 1921, will be known as Mmakgano Charlotte Maxeke House.
The all-male residence Piet Retief House, has been renamed Mankayi Enoch Sontonga House.
“These name changes are collective small steps to promote the redress of past imbalances and a celebration of the cultural identity and geographical location of the university,” university registrar and naming committee chairman Dr Stephen Fourie said.
Residences and halls at Rhodes were subject to a process of internal reflection and review, Rhodes spokeswoman Veliswa Mhlope said.
“The naming committee reviews its policy every three years. Any proposed changes to the policy are referred to the Senate and Council for approval.”
Student Representative Council (SRC) president Rolihlahla Mabaso said they felt the name changes were a step in the right direction for transformation at the university.
“Some of the university’s facilities are named after figures associated with oppression in South Africa’s history, and we believe these names should have been removed long ago.
“But we are happy with the process being followed now and we feel this is a good platform for commemorating our country’s heroes.”
Mabaso said the SRC’s role in the renaming process was to assist students in voicing their concerns on some of the names and advising them on the right channels to follow to have their opinions heard.
“We did, however, flag the renaming as a potential issue that might catch up with us in the future.
“What if generations to come are unhappy about the names given now?
“One suggestion was that the buildings be given neutral names, maybe name them after flowers.
“But for now, for our generation, we support the changes happening at Rhodes,” Mabaso said.
Charlotte Maxeke, considered one of South Africa’s first black female graduates, was a social and political activist who obtained a bachelor of sciences degree from the Wilberforce University in the US.
Poet and composer of the South African national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, Enoch Sontonga was born in Uitenhage and trained as a teacher at Lovedale College
“These two icons have a deep history with the Eastern Cape and have led exemplary lives that we want our students to model themselves on,” Mhlope said.
Other names adopted by Rhodes over the years include Rosa Parks, Ruth First, Joe Slovo, Adelaide Tambo, Helen Joseph and Robert Mmangaliso Sobukwe.