Medical exam confirms abducted girls were raped

Police found two girls, aged five and six, who were reported missing by their parents Wednesday night after they did not return home by 6pm.

The two girls were last seen playing in an open field in the Chris Hani informal area in New Brighton.

The police immediately responded by searching for the girls at known friends and family in the area, and by 11pm the search was upscaled by utilising more police, the SAPS K9 unit as well as the SAPS helicopter with search light. The search was conducted by foot patrols searching from house to house in the area.

Police made a breakthrough when the first girl, six, was found by police behind the Chevrolet Stadium just after midnight.

The girl was found severely assaulted with stab wounds on her head and body and was rushed to Dora Nginza Hospital.

The girl managed to give information which led police to clamp down on a shack dwelling in Chris Hani, where the five-year-old girl was found with a 49-year-old suspect at 4.45am.

Medical examinations confirmed that both girls were raped.

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested and will be charged for abduction, attempted murder and rape, and will appear before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (26 September).

“Both girls were found and rescued from a very grim fate. SAPS will leave no stone unturned in this case and will make sure that this case receives priority and expert attention,” Major General Dawie Rabie said.

Police are also making an appeal to the New Brighton community to let the law take its course and not to take the law into their own hands.

This follows after angry residents destroyed the shack belonging to the suspect shortly after the rescue and arrest was made.