JUST IN: PA pulls out of Bay coalition

Odette Parfitt 0 Comment
Marlon Daniels
Picture: Brian Witbooi

Minutes after a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting was postponed this morning due to several political parties being absent the Patriotic Alliance (PA) pulled out of the coalition government in the city.

 “We are out. The PA did not remove former deputy mayor Mongameli  Bobani in order for other parties to occupy that seat,” PA leader Gayton McKenzie said via text message.

 PA councillor Marlon Daniels said the party would exit the coalition but would return if he were to be nominated as deputy mayor at the next council meeting.

 This morning’s meeting was postponed as it had no quorum. 

