Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has hired the youngest student to be awarded a doctorate at Cape Peninsula University of Technology after learning he was jobless.

De Lille tweeted her decision after meeting 28year-old Lukhanyo Mekuto yesterday and her spokesman‚ Zara Nicholson‚ confirmed that the newly capped PhD graduate would advise the city on recycling grey water as part of its emergency drought interventions.

Nicholson said paperwork had to be finalised, but Mekuto would also help with water department training programmes.

Mekuto‚ the son of a domestic worker and a gardener from Philippi‚ could not be reached for comment about his new job, but he said earlier that he was delighted to have received an award from the National Research Foundation for his PhD work on purifying mine waste water.