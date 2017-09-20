Advocate opposes application to have diplomatic immunity decision on Mugabe’s wife reviewed

The Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria entered the fray yesterday in the case between Zimbabwe’s first lady‚ Grace Mugabe, and the model she allegedly assaulted. Civil rights group AfriForum‚ acting on behalf of Gabriella Engels‚ brought an application at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday to add Grace as a respondent to the case.

This is because Grace does not live in South Africa.

AfriForum wants the court to review the decision by the South African government to grant diplomatic immunity to Grace.

It also wants the court to declare that the decision to grant her immunity does not mean she will not be prosecuted.

Advocate Simba Chitando‚ representing the Zimbabwean embassy‚ opposed the application and said they wanted to join the case as an intervening party.

The question of the Zimbabwe embassy’s legal authority (locus standi) was central to yesterday’s proceedings.

Chitando wanted to know why AfriForum wanted to serve a notice of its application to the Presidency.

Advocate Etienne Labuschagne SC‚ representing AfriForum‚ said the Presidency was where the president‚ including Grace‚ lived and was not the office of the Presidency where Robert Mugabe worked.

Chitando said AfriForum did not follow the legal procedure to serve a notice abroad and it should have first established Grace’s address.

Labuschagne argued this did not show the Zimbabwean embassy had locus standi‚ but that their arguments were as a friend of the court.

Engels has accused Grace of assaulting her and two friends at the Capital West 20 Hotel in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on August 13.

In her founding affidavit‚ she details how she and her friends were visiting acquaintances‚ when Grace burst in with her bodyguards.

Engels and her friends were visiting the Mugabes’ sons‚ Chatunga and Robert jnr. Engels alleges Grace hit her with an electric cord with a plug at the end over her forehead.

The hit caused “a gash which has serious repercussions for my appearance and my career as a model”. She also had bruises on her thighs. Grace denied assaulting Engels‚ saying an “intoxicated and unhinged” Engels had attacked her with a knife.

She had intervened on behalf of her sons, who were “in trouble with a drunken young woman”.

Engels and her mother‚ Debbie‚ were at court alongside AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel.

Debbie said Grace’s claims were utter lies. “She is going to have to prove that in court – how can my daughter attack her with a knife when she’s got so many bodyguards?”

Judgment was reserved.