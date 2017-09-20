Two men were killed when their car was crushed by a container on the N1 heading into Cape Town on Wednesday.

The truck is believed to have collided with a car before overturning onto the Ford Escort in the outside lane of the highway at the Koeberg Interchange.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesman Maxine Jordaan said the truck driver sustained serious injuries.

ER24 said: “Paramedics found the driver of the truck hanging partially outside his vehicle. The man was quickly extricated from the vehicle and assessed. Paramedics found that the man had sustained a serious head injury and was in a critical condition.

“The man was immediately treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the man was transported to Vincent Pallotti Hospital for urgent care.

“Metro rescue services had to use a specialised crane the remove the container off the light motor vehicle‚ an operation lasting some time. Once the container had been lifted‚ paramedics found the bodies of two men lying trapped inside their vehicle.

“Unfortunately‚ both men had already succumbed to their multiple injuries. Nothing more could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

The crash‚ shortly before 10am‚ caused severe traffic congestion. Jordaan said the highway was still closed at 11.30am‚ and urged commuters to by-pass the scene.