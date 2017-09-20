Three in court in missing man case

Three men who allegedly kidnapped and killed a Port Elizabeth man in a botched robbery appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Khayalethu Lubisi, 18, Unathi Mxazi, 24, and Mvuzo Haphangwana, 25, allegedly killed Unathi Bless, 39, who lived in Kabega Park, last month.

According to police, Lubisi and Mxazi were arrested on Saturday and Haphangwana on Sunday.

They will remain in custody pending a formal bail application on September 28.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men were all arrested in Motherwell.

Bless was reported missing by his wife, Nolubabalo, on August 31 after the couple had met at 2pm at the Greenacres Shopping Centre.

Bless was then meant to go back to work, in Newton Park, but never turned up.

“He failed to return to work and attempts to reach him on his cellphone proved futile,” Naidu said.

Sources linked to the investigation said Bless had gone to a house in iKamvelihle, Motherwell, where he was attacked and killed.

Why he had gone there was still unclear.

According to police, Bless appeared to have been beaten to death in what was supposed to be a robbery.