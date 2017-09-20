Suspected dagga dealer re-arrested

A suspected dagga dealer, who was arrested last week but later released due to insufficient evidence, has been re-arrested but this time with more than R1.4 million worth of dagga.

Bongani Mgqatsa, 46, was arrested shortly before 1am when police caught him transporting several large bags packed with dagga. The bags, weighing between 30 and 50kg’s, were so large that the police had to use the airport luggage weighing scales to weigh them.

The vehicle Mgqatsa was driving was pulled over as part of a routine stop and search operation in the area when police found the dagga, weighing about 600 kilograms and with a street value of R1.4million.

The minibus valued at about R400 000 was also confiscated.

Mgqatsa was arrested last week for allegedly being linked to more than half a ton of dagga – valued at R1.2-million –found inside a Mazda Drifter outside a house in KwaDwesi. He was released due to lack of evidence

Mgqatsa is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday for the latest case.