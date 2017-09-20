Latest:
News 

VIDEO: Shoprite cashiers who accepted tips in court for theft

Anthony Molyneaux 0 Comment

Seven Shoprite cashiers who were arrested after allegedly accepting tips from customers appeared in court in Cape Town on Wednesday charged with theft.

The men and women were arrested in August after video footage showed them accepting money from customers. According to staff‚ who picketed outside the court‚ they were handcuffed by police and marched out of the Pelican Park store in Cape Town.

The seven accused smirked in disbelief when their names were called out in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

Shoprite staff and family of the seven held up signs‚ some of which read: “We want decent wage” ‚ “Gatvol of exploitation‚ victimization and humiliation” and “Phantsi Shoprite Management!!”

“I’m here to support them‚ I don’t think it’s right what Shoprite did to them and I hope they get justice‚” said Jean van den Heever.

Van den Heever said cashiers earned only R2‚400 a month‚ which was the main reason they accepted tips from customers.

Family and colleagues of the Shoprite Seven outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court
Picture: Anthony Molyneaux

Kevin French from the Workers Party‚ a National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa affiliate‚ said they would stand by the seven and support their case.

In a statement following the cashiers’ arrest‚ Shoprite said tipping was against its policy‚ which says cashiers may not have personal money with them during work hours.

“Shoprite is obliged to take action in order to protect its assets and therefore involved the police to investigate suspicions of theft at its Pelican Park branch‚” it said.

You May Also Like

DA walks out of chambers

TMG Editor 0

Elsa will help others after tragic death of her son

Deneesha Pillay 0

Twitter reacts to #Braamlion

Times LIVE 0

Leave a Reply