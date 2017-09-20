Premier boosts ties with China

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle strengthened the province’s ties with the Chinese government when he met the newly appointed Chinese ambassador yesterday.

Lin Songtian paid a visit to the Nelson Mandela Bay business community before heading to Bhisho, where he met Masualle to discuss the development of the relationship between the province and the People’s Republic of China.

“While the visit by ambassador [Lin] Songtian is a courtesy call to the premier and to introduce himself, the meeting also took stock of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well exploring ways of expanding relations between the Eastern Cape and China,” the premier’s spokesman, Sonwabo Mbananga, said.

During his visit, Lin also extended an invitation to the premier to visit China, following up on discussions between Masualle and Chinese vice-president Dr Li Yuanchao last year.