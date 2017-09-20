Passion to help paves the way

Motherwell man’s X-ray fascination opens doors

Fascination with how X-rays worked after fracturing his forearm as a youngster led a Port Elizabeth man to study radiography after school and, ultimately, to tap into a niche market in an area lacking sufficient medical services.

Raised by a single mother, Xolisa Menemene, 33, of Motherwell, always strived to do the best he could to help others in need.

When his mother, Thobeka, died during his first year at university, Menemene took on the role of parent to his younger brother, Ludwe, who was eight at the time. “I had to stop the cycle of poverty,” he recalled. “I was on a bursary and decided to continue with my studies to bring a positive change to the people of Port Elizabeth.”

Exactly a year ago, Menemene started his own radiography business at the Ziyabuya Complex in KwaDwesi to offer a service to people who do not have the funds or time to get x-rays done in town.

“This type of service is only offered in town and I wanted to bring it to the township to close the gap,” he said.

After completing his national diploma in diagnostic radiography at the then-NMMU, Menemene did his community service in Mount Frere in 2008 before moving to Nompumelelo Hospital in Peddie, where he was chief radiographer.

“When I decided to resign [from Nompumelelo government hospital] I didn’t get a very positive response from [potential] sponsors,” he said.

Through hard work and dedication he was able to negotiate with the suppliers of the X-ray machine for his practice.

Initially being rejected by a number of banks and government departments for funding, Menemene used his pension fund to invest in his venture. This paid off when the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) agreed to meet him halfway.

Seeing up to 10 patients a day, Menemene said he received a lot of support from doctors in the area.

In June, Menemene opened a branch in King William’s Town. He employs four people, including his wife, Vuyolwethu.

The couple live in Motherwell with their son Khanya, 13.

In the future, Menemene hopes to open a fullfledged facility which will offer CT scans, ultrasound technology and mammography services.

“If you decide to start your own business, remember it is not all about the money. It doesn’t always come but just believe in yourself and never give up,” he said.

Menemene has completed two further courses – pattern recognition and emergency radiography, and quality management in radiography. He is now studying towards an MBA.