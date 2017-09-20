NMU partner in ambitious international research project

Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is set to launch an initiative as one of the cornerstones of a R4-billion international research programme aimed at meeting the challenges of the developing world.

The four-year R144-million NMU project will focus on ocean sciences and the collapse of two key fisheries in South African and East African waters that support more than 60 million people.

Based in the UK, the £225-million (R4.05-billion) Global Challenges Research Fund initiative has been called one of the most ambitious international research programmes ever created.

The 36 projects it will fund will tackle issues ranging from climate change and biodiversity to development trade-offs, ensuring the sustainability of big dams, disease control, the link between livestock and human health, water conservation, sustainable cities and solar power.

NMU’s Solstice (Sustainable Oceans, Livelihoods and food Security Through Increased Capacity in Ecosystem research) project is spearheaded by oceanographer Professor Mike Roberts.

Based at the university’s new Ocean Sciences Campus, it will boast a state-of-the art diving chamber and fleets of underwater gliders and mini-submarines.

An innovation bridge will secure the transfer of data from a giant mainframe computer in the UK that calibrates the earth’s oceans.

But the evil that the Solstice team confronts is infinitely more powerful and complex than anything conceived of on celluloid to challenge British super-spy James Bond.

“It’s about millions of people who rely on an oceanic food supply line, which has crashed,” Roberts said.

“We want to find out what led to this and plot a way forward.”

The project flowed from the work done by Roberts, while he was employed by the Environment Department’s oceans and coasts directorate, on an early multinational Indian Ocean study and his leadership on the western Indian Ocean project that followed.

The news was out, meanwhile, that a major new programme was being planned and, backed by his appointment as one of only three bilateral South Africa-UK research chairs, he designed and proposed Solstice – and it was approved.