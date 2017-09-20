Neighbours jump in to foil robber

Early morning bedlam in Morningside results in suburban arrest

A would-be robber who allegedly attacked a man in his Morningside home yesterday morning was cornered by his neighbours and arrested, but not before a punch-up.

Pandemonium erupted at about 5am in Link Road when the knife-wielding suspect – reportedly a drug addict who lives in the area – attacked Mzuvukile Solwandle, 34, inside his home.

Mzuvukile’s mother, Rittah, described the incident as scary and confusing as the suspect, who lives only a few streets away from their house, scaled their perimeter wall shortly before 5am. “We think he came over the front wall,” she said.

“The alarm did go off twice, but I did not think anything of it as I did not see anything suspicious.

“It turns out that this guy had gone into my son’s flatlet at the back of the house.

“He [Mzuvukile] was showering when he was attacked. He was pulled out of the shower at knife-point and told to lie on the ground.

“His hands were tied and a sock put into his mouth.

“The man went through all his cupboards and packed all the gadgets into a bag before stealing the car keys and electric gate remote.

“The man went to the [Audi A5] and was reversing when Mzuvukile broke free.”

Mzuvukile ran to brother Meli’s bedroom window, which is only a few metres from his flat.

“He kept saying that we have just been robbed,” Meli, 27, said. “I was half asleep and saw the car reversing out of the driveway.

“I ran outside and, with [Mzuvukile], chased the Audi down the driveway.

“For some reason, the guy slammed on brakes and jumped out of the car with the bag and tried to run away on foot.”

However, the two brothers caught up to him. “It was very confusing as everyone was punching and screaming,” Meli said. “My mother was also yelling for help in the driveway.

“He [the suspect] hit us and stabbed us, but by then several neighbours had heard the screaming.”

Meli said several neighbours came out into the street to assist.

“He then tried to run away, but everyone was coming out of their homes so he was cornered. We eventually caught him and the police came.”

The 35-year-old suspect, who is known to police, was caught in front of a neighbour’s yard.

Rittah said Mzuvukile was still in shock and resting.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the suspect had been arrested for house robbery and had received medical treatment on the scene.

“The stolen items were all recovered and the knife used in the incident has been confiscated,” he said.

Rheeder said the bag was packed with cellphones, shoes and clothing.

The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.