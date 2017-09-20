Missionvale teachers unhappy with SGB

Missionvale Primary School teachers took to the streets yesterday to voice disapproval against what they believe is a lack of transparency and bias shown by the school’s governing body.

The teachers attribute the lack of transparency to the SGB’s alleged bias towards one of the teachers, Ivy Jacobs, who they claim was on the interview panel despite having applied for both positions.

All but two of the school’s 34 teachers claim the SGB failed to inform them about the vacancies and short-listing for the principal and deputy principal posts, with the interviews conducted last month.

However, Jacobs vehemently denied the claims yesterday. “That is a bunch of rubbish,” she said.

The teachers sang and waved placards along Bethelsdorp Road.

The protest took place during break times and after school so as not to interfere with class time.

Sadtu site steward and Grade 5 teacher Donovan Kamutoe said: “As teachers we need to form part of the consultative process, especially in hiring a principal.

“However, we weren’t even aware it was going on until the shortlist for the position was produced.

Kamutoe was echoed by the school’s senior phase head of department Reggie Plaatjies, who said: “This has been going on for years, it is only being highlighted now because of the way the appointments are being handled.”

He said several letters had been written to the department in recent years about the breakdown with the SGB.

In response to the accusations, Jacobs said: “These teachers have no idea what they are talking about. How can I be on the panel and apply for the position?

“These things are documented by the department; that would never be allowed. All of this is them simply being jealous of me.”

SGB chairman Saans Jantjies also denied the accusations, saying it would be impossible to influence the outcome of vacancies as all the processes were overseen by two unions and the Department of Education.

“We as the SGB have no power to appoint anyone. We simply recommend candidates to the department,” Jantjies said.

“And everything regarding this process is with the department.

“This protest is foolish and violates the pupils’ rights to a quality education.

“Today [yesterday] they might have only been protesting during breaks but they fail to mention the three days prior where teaching was disturbed as a result of them planning this protest.”

Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said: “Upon receiving the grievances, the district director has now instructed the education development officer to sit with the school management, SGB and staff to find a solution.”