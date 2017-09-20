Hooters PE closes its doors

Just over two years after opening its doors in Port Elizabeth, Hooters in Walmer is closing for business.

It is not yet clear if, and where, the raunchy franchise will reopen in Port Elizabeth but according to a post on Facebook, the franchise is relocating.

Gordon Jestin, COO for Hooters in South Africa, told The Herald the franchise was very grateful for the support they received from local patrons, but that a tough economic situation had necessitated the closure.

“We made the decision to close and relocate, either to a new location in Port Elizabeth or to Gauteng – but we certainly have not ruled out PE as a possibility.”

In a Facebook Post, Hooters PE management announced the closure of the branch today (20/09/17).

“Hey guys, it’s with great regret that we announce the closure of 59 Heugh Road. For unforeseen circumstances and other elements outside of our control, a relocation was imminent. Unfortunately we do not have an exact timeframe or location for our next store,” the post reads.

The franchise, which is synonymous with pretty girls, ice-cold beer and chicken wings, opened its doors in Walmer in August 2015.