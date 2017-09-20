Bobani: I’m not done yet

Former deputy mayor vows to fight on despite court setback

The UDM’s court setback in its battle to have the Bay’s ousted deputy mayor, Mongameli Bobani, reinstated has cleared the way for the council to elect a deputy should that motion be put forward.

But although the matter was struck off the roll in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday, it is not the end of the road for the UDM or Bobani, who have vowed to fight on.

Bobani’s attorney, Lionel Trichardt, said afterwards that Judge Dayalin Chetty’s ruling did not extend to the merits of the case and that his instructions were now to relaunch the application for Bobani’s reinstatement.

Bobani said: “There is no train smash here. “The matter is still going ahead and we cannot wait. All we want is for the truth to prevail.”

Supported by UDM president Bantu Holomisa, Bobani had turned to the court for urgent recourse, claiming the August 24 decision to remove him from his position was unlawful and unconstitutional.

He claimed that the matter should be heard on an urgent basis due to the fact that his reputation was being tarnished through unfounded allegations of corruption, and that, in the meantime, he was being deprived of his lawful salary.

Fears were also raised that a new deputy would be appointed at the next council meeting, set down for tomorrow.

After brief argument was heard by advocates representing the UDM, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the DA, Chetty struck the matter from the roll yesterday, finding no basis for the case to be heard as an urgent application.

He did not give reasons for his decision but ordered that the UDM carry the costs of the opposing counsel.

The UDM had started on the back foot when Chetty indicated that Bobani’s founding affidavit was missing from the court file.

He said he had only received a copy that morning and had therefore not had enough time to read through it.

Trichardt said all papers had been filed timeously and it was a mystery what had happened to the court’s copy of the affidavit. DA provincial spokesman Mlindi Nhanha said they were overjoyed with the court’s decision.

“We always said there was no urgency, but the real work starts now.”

Although the ruling is a small victory for the DA, the UDM can now relaunch the application on a non-urgent basis, meaning the matter will be heard in the normal timeframes of the court – something that could take months to get under way.

Advocate Steven Budlender, for the municipality, said that while there was no intention to elect a new deputy at the next council meeting, even if this were the case the position of the new deputy would automatically be set aside should the court order Bobani’s reinstatement.

“If [Bobani] is reinstated, it will be with full benefits and his reputation will be restored.”

Advocate Willie Vermeulen SC, for the UDM, said harsh allegations of corruption had been levelled against Bobani and published in the newspapers.

Yet, when they had asked for proof of these allegations, the DA had responded that the reports were confidential.