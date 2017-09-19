Teen describes mom’s fatal stabbing

PE court hears boy dispute stepfather’s claim that he killed his wife in rage over alleged affair

A Humansdorp teenager described yesterday how he had watched his stepfather fatally stab his mother last year.

“You can’t tell a woman that you love her and then do that [kill her],” he said in the Port Elizabeth High Court where his stepfather, Jan Malgas, 46, pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, Gertie, on September 30.

Malgas said he caught the 51year-old woman having an affair, and, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death.

After his lengthy plea was read to Judge Mandela Makaula, the prosecution said it did not accept the plea of guilty on a factual basis.

Malgas said he and his wife had separated a week prior to the murder.

He said on the evening of September 30 he had visited her at her Jacob Street home in Humansdorp, where she and her 16-year-old son were watching TV. He then left and went home. “I returned later that night to fetch clothes and my ID book. I knocked on the door and when there was no answer I walked around to the back of the house.

“I then saw a male person climb out of the window.”

Malgas said he had suspected his wife of having an affair.

He said when she eventually opened the door to let him into the house, he demanded his clothes and ID book, but every time he tried speaking to her, she ignored him.