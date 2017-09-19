Social media is turning teens into recluses who prefer cyber relationships to real-life interactions and are at risk of suicide.

New international research also found that the i-Generation – those born between 1995 and 2012 – also showed less interest in romance than their millennial predecessors.

The research‚ conducted by San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge‚ found teens from the i-Generation were going out less than their millennial counterparts did as recently as 2009.

The study also showed that 56% of 14- to 18-year-olds went out on dates in 2015 compared to 85% of Generation X and Baby Boomers.

Twenge’s research found that children of the i-Generation were safer but more mentally unstable than millennials because they tended to spend an average of three hours or more a day on electronic devices.

South African children are no different from their overseas peers when it comes to social media use‚ child experts say.

“There are pros and cons to today’s heavy technology use by teenagers,” Johannesburg counselling psychologist Dr Lori Eddy said.

“On the positive side‚ teens feel safer today‚ have lower rates of pregnancy and have greater access to information than older generations.”

But she cautioned that research had shown a link between screen time and depression.

“Teen depression and suicide have increased since 2011.