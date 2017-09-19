Social media turning teenagers into depressed recluses, experts say
Social media is turning teens into recluses who prefer cyber relationships to real-life interactions and are at risk of suicide.
New international research also found that the i-Generation – those born between 1995 and 2012 – also showed less interest in romance than their millennial predecessors.
The research‚ conducted by San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge‚ found teens from the i-Generation were going out less than their millennial counterparts did as recently as 2009.
The study also showed that 56% of 14- to 18-year-olds went out on dates in 2015 compared to 85% of Generation X and Baby Boomers.
Twenge’s research found that children of the i-Generation were safer but more mentally unstable than millennials because they tended to spend an average of three hours or more a day on electronic devices.
South African children are no different from their overseas peers when it comes to social media use‚ child experts say.
“There are pros and cons to today’s heavy technology use by teenagers,” Johannesburg counselling psychologist Dr Lori Eddy said.
“On the positive side‚ teens feel safer today‚ have lower rates of pregnancy and have greater access to information than older generations.”
But she cautioned that research had shown a link between screen time and depression.
“Teen depression and suicide have increased since 2011.
“One study showed that teens who spend a greater than average time on screen time are more likely to be unhappy whereas teens who spend a larger than average time on non- screen activities‚ such as spending time with friends in person‚ are more likely to be happy.
“One theory is that teens’ use of social media is more likely to lead to them experiencing being left out due to seeing social media posts of other friends having a good time and them not being invited.
“Social media also allows constant comparison on many levels . . . inclusion and popularity are now ratable through social media.”
Eddy said the problem of online bullying had reared its head among her teen patients‚ “who have convinced parents to let them have plastic surgery due to extreme bullying based on their appearance”.
“It is clear that screen time needs to be regulated and balanced with non-screen activities.”
Another psychologist, Dr Ingrid Artus‚ said: “It seems as if the obsession with electronic forms of communication suggests a deep need for connection and belonging. “I have noted that teenagers feel under immense pressure to constantly respond to messages.
“They are unable to set boundaries and disengage without feeling anxious about the unanswered message.
“Our identities become embedded in a surreal world.
“The only way to truly develop real‚ meaningful‚ secure connections and identities is when we engage with other caring people in the flesh‚” Artus said.
