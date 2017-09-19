SA’s water crisis under spotlight
Water scarcity in South Africa is high on the agenda of a three-day Water Research Council meeting with the theme “Adaptation to the New Normal”‚ which opened yesterday east of Johannesburg.
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyana said the rise of extreme weather patterns because of climate change and a growing global population were realities which impacted on water resources. “The challenges are global.” A high-level panel on water was meeting at the UN this week.
“The outcomes of this symposium must speak to a better water future and encourage international partnerships‚” Mokonyana said.
Gauteng enjoyed water from Lesotho because of such a partnership.
Water Research Council chief executive Desighen Naidoo said the infrastructure and regulatory environment in South Africa needed to be revisited with vigour.
The council’s biennial symposium is a platform for new knowledge and innovation to improve water and sanitation delivery.