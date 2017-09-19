SA’s water crisis under spotlight

Water scarcity in South Africa is high on the agenda of a three-day Water Research Council meeting with the theme “Adaptation to the New Normal”‚ which opened yesterday east of Johannesburg.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyana said the rise of extreme weather patterns because of climate change and a growing global population were realities which impacted on water resources. “The challenges are global.” A high-level panel on water was meeting at the UN this week.