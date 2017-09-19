Disabled pupil assault on school bus captured on video
The Gauteng Department of Education has condemned the assault of a 16-year-old pupil by a food handler at Adelaide Tambo School for the Disabled in Soweto.
The incident‚ which was captured on a cellphone video inside the school’s bus on Wednesday last week‚ shows the food handler repeatedly assaulting the girl until she is restrained by the bus driver‚ who then drags the pupil from the bus. She is left lying on the ground crying. The department said the girl’s parent was alerted about the incident, after the school had failed to inform her.
The mother filed a complaint with the police and the food handler was arrested. She was later released on bail, pending the police investigations. The food handler is no longer used by the school – and the bus driver was suspended yesterday.
The department said the incident was not reported to the district office and it only learnt about it when the cellphone video footage emerged.
A spokesman said officials went to the Adelaide Tambo School yesterday to investigate the incident. In addition‚ labour relations officials have launched an investigation so that disciplinary measures can be initiated.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are disappointed about this incident – extra care must be afforded to pupils with disabilities.
“It is shocking to see the escalating [number of] incidents of assault taking place in our schools – we will act vigorously in making sure that the perpetrators face the [full] might of the law.”
The mother of the child‚ speaking on Radio 702 yesterday morning‚ said: “I was not happy with how the school handled the situation. No one even called me.”
She did not know why her child had been beaten up. “It is difficult to understand why,” she said.