The Gauteng Department of Education has condemned the assault of a 16-year-old pupil by a food handler at Adelaide Tambo School for the Disabled in Soweto.

The incident‚ which was captured on a cellphone video inside the school’s bus on Wednesday last week‚ shows the food handler repeatedly assaulting the girl until she is restrained by the bus driver‚ who then drags the pupil from the bus. She is left lying on the ground crying. The department said the girl’s parent was alerted about the incident, after the school had failed to inform her.

The mother filed a complaint with the police and the food handler was arrested. She was later released on bail, pending the police investigations. The food handler is no longer used by the school – and the bus driver was suspended yesterday.

The department said the incident was not reported to the district office and it only learnt about it when the cellphone video footage emerged.