Agriculture ‘will change province’s economy’

East Cape can lead way, MEC Qoboshiyane tells conference

Agriculture will be the game-changer for the Eastern Cape’s economy, while also cementing the province as the breadbasket of South Africa.

This is Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane’s vision for the agricultural sector in the Eastern Cape.

He shared this vision with farmers, academics and a wide range of delegates at the Boardwalk Convention Centre in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Qoboshiyane was speaking at the opening of the 50th congress for the South African Society of Animal Science (Sasas), which started yesterday and ends on Thursday.

The congress, which attracted delegates from all over Africa and even as far afield as the US, will centre around innovations aimed at developing sustainable growth in the agriculture sector, more specifically livestock.

Qoboshiyane highlighted the importance of this congress taking place in Port Elizabeth, as the Eastern Cape was the country’s front-runner in livestock numbers.

“With 3.2 million heads of cattle, 7.3 million sheep and 2.2 million goats, the Eastern Cape has the highest numbers of all nine provinces in these livestock,” he said.