Seven injured in Bethelsdorp shooting

Seven people, including at least one child, were injured when they were shot by three suspect in Bethelsdorp last night (16/09/2017).

According to police information at about 20:45, the victims aged between 9-years-old and 26-years-old were standing in front of a supermarket in Lee Samuels Drive in Ext 35 when three unknown males approached on foot and starting shooting at the group.

All the injured were taken to hospital.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit are investigating a cases of attempted murder.

The Cluster Commander of Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga is appealing to the communities to report these criminals.

Police in Port Elizabeth is urgently calling on the communities in the Northern areas to join hands and assist them in exposing criminals who are ruthless and place innocent lives at risk.

“If communities protect criminals, more victims will suffer and this motivates them to repeating their activities,” Siganga said

Information may be supplied anonymously and will be followed up immediately. Let us work together in making sure that these callous criminals remain behind bars so that the communities are and feel safe,’ he added.