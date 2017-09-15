A Robben Island ferry‚ normally used to transport staff‚ was at the centre of a dramatic rescue operation off Cape Town on Friday afternoon.

When contacted‚ NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said: “I can’t speak there is a rescue going on.” The fire department was alerted at 2.42pm.

A staff member at Nonkululeko Charters‚ the owners of the Thandi‚ confirmed that there “is an emergency involving the boat’’. However‚ she could not provide details.

George Jabour from Brazil says the waves were alarming before he was rescued from the sinking #RobbenIsland ferry. 🎥@AJGMolyneaux pic.twitter.com/IjmewCCS0e — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 15, 2017

TimesLIVE understands that the National Sea Rescue Institute was transferring passengers from the stricken craft and port control asked all vessels to keep clear of the ferry. A pilot boat wanted to take the Thandi under tow but no tow line was aboard.

Jacques Ellis‚ the skipper of luxury charter yacht Only One‚ said he was sailing to the Thandi’s rescue and believed there may be “60-plus” people on board. “But we will only know what’s going on once we’re there‚” he said.

Thandi is part of a fleet of six tourist boats owned by Esa Yacoob

Yacoob did not answer his phone on Friday afternoon





A tourist from the US was aboard to Madiba 1 which rescued passengers on the Thandi. @TimesLIVE Video: @AJGMolyneaux pic.twitter.com/zn6olA5PdW — Nashira Davids (@nashhannibal) September 15, 2017





