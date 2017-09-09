EC man found eating girl’s flesh

A 23-year-old man from Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape has been placed under police guard after he was found eating the flesh of a girl he allegedly murdered.

Police spokeswoman Captain Edith Mjoko said the girl had been taken by force from one of the main streets in the town’s CBD.

“He killed her with a knife by cutting her throat,” said Mjoko.

“When the mother of the suspect saw what was happening she rushed and called the police.

“When they arrived the suspect was busy eating the flesh of the girl.”

After police ordered the suspect to stop and hand himself over, Mjoko said he went beserk and stormed at them with the knife.

Several warning shots were fired. The suspect was hit by at least one of the shots and taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

A case of murder is being investigated. IPID has also been informed.