IN MEMES: SA’s millionaire student

In true Mzansi style‚ Twitter has been on fire with memes and comments over the R14-million Walter Sisulu University fiasco‚ and has got users thinking how they would spend the money if it “magically” appeared in their accounts.

The university has been making headlines across the country over the past two days after it emerged that R14-million was deposited into student‚ Sibongile Mani’s account by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) about five months ago.

Samkelo Mqhayi‚ deputy branch secretary of Sasco and SRC student support officer‚ told TimesLIVE that suspicions mounted after she started living a lavish lifestyle.

“She also bought an iPhone 7 for herself and all her friends. She suddenly appeared at lectures wearing designer clothes. She threw surprise birthday parties for her friends and used some of the money to fly to events like the Durban July‚” he said.

Samkelo said things snowballed after a receipt showing Sibongile’s bank balance was leaked.

As the fiasco unfolds there’s been a steady stream of memes that have flooded the social media platform.

If #NSFAS accidentally deposited that 14 million into my account My first reaction would be:👏👏👏😂😂😂 : pic.twitter.com/wLkymbZobR — Views (@aCameraShyGuy2) August 30, 2017

Wow to think I just need 1mili to fix my life 😦😦 #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/kfYGYTUoZ1 — Ntebo Mapaletsebe (@Ntebo_Montle) August 29, 2017

Be honest, if that #NSFAS money was deposited by accident into your account what would you have done? Report it or spend it fast? pic.twitter.com/azEYitDSSp — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) August 30, 2017

Me if I become a #Nsfas Millionaire pic.twitter.com/Vkj4rhlCcQ — Sir Manandos (@sir_manandos) August 29, 2017

If I was the one who got that R14 million …I'd be moving to Zimbali tomorrow morning #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/hepMcYK3bk — Thobeka❤ (@DrakeIsBae96) August 29, 2017

#R14m paid to a student and no one noticed this for 5 months #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/qqKB05R224 — Malusi Booi (@MalusiBooi) August 30, 2017

So #NSFAS deposited 14 Million into a students account instead of R 1 400 …😂😧😂😧😂😰 Student: pic.twitter.com/y4twDliSnL — 🍃🍁Ⓜ️alume 🍁🌿 (@1st_ninjar) August 30, 2017

Me sending my application at Walter Sisulu after I hear they depositing millions in students' account #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/3Jgyzucd0i — Reggies (@i_reggies) August 30, 2017

Let's be honest R14m just goes in your account, would you report that? #NSFAS pic.twitter.com/FATqPoHcYO — Sihle Myeki (@MSQ_Sihle) August 30, 2017

Somebody who has managed to download a #NSFAS Application form, please share with me? 😔 #NSFAS2018 — Mxo (@Mxolwa_) August 1, 2017

#NSFAS they sent R14m 5 months ago and they didn't realize it was missing, how much do they really have#NFSAS pic.twitter.com/O1fJwzDGhn — SocialTrends🇿🇦 (@SocialTrendsZA) August 30, 2017