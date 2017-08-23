Policewoman in court in connection with boyfriend’s murder

A Port Elizabeth policewoman has appeared in court in connection with the gruesome murder of her boyfriend, also a police officer.

Constable Nosicelo Kamba, 32, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of Constable Vuyo Matshisi, 36, was found in the boot of his burnt out car on a plot of open land about 20km from Peddie on July2.

He had been burnt beyond recognition and it took police several days to identify him.

Kamba, who was also stationed at Gelvandale police station, appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and will remain in custody until her next appearance next week.