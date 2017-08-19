The trial of the dagga plant has been postponed‚ bringing it to an end a week early.

Johannesburg residents Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ nicknamed the dagga couple‚ have asked the High Court in Pretoria to find the ban on adult dagga use unconstitutional and to instruct parliament to make new laws reflecting this.

The trial started on July 31 and was set to run until August 25‚ but Stobbs and Clarke’s legal team received thousands of pages of new evidence from the state and Doctors for Life.

The evidence was due at the end of March this year‚ but was introduced during the past week.

Stobbs described the new evidence as stalling tactics by the state.

It is likely the new court date will be for a week next year to ensure the legal teams are available.

The couple argue that the law banning the adult use and sale of dagga is irrational because alcohol‚ which is more harmful‚ is not banned; the constitution does not allow irrational laws.