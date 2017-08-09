Woman in chilling ride with hijackers

Police are still searching for the two men after they climbed into the vehicle of the 51-year-old Port Elizabeth woman on the Old Grahamstown road.

A woman was hijacked in Deal Party, forced into the passenger seat of her vehicle and driven around the city for 90 minutes on Monday.

The woman stopped at a traffic light at about 5.15pm when a man tapped on her window. She tried to ignore him, but was forced into the passenger seat of her Opel sedan after another man appeared with a firearm.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men sped off towards Motherwell, where they drove around with the woman in her car.

They took cash from the woman’s handbag before dropping her in Motherwell, Naidu said.