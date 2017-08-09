Three suspects arrested after shooting at police

On Tuesday night, three suspects aged 27, 31 and 38 were arrested after shooting at police members from a shop in Weza Street, NU6, Motherwell.

This happened after Motherwell Crime Prevention Unit members on patrol at 22:30, noticed something suspicious at M&C Supermarket, as the doors to the premises were slightly open.

On closer inspection, shots were fired at the police members from within the shop. The members took cover, and after several minutes, the members tactically arrested the three suspects without further shots being fired at them.

A 7,65 pistol and 7 rounds of ammunition were found on the suspects. It was later established that the firearm was stolen from the Kwa-Zulu Natal area.

No police members or persons were injured in the incident.

The three suspects will appear at the Motherwell Magistrates Court on Thursday (10 August) on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.