Strong focus on South End in tourism plan
Exciting plans are afoot to turn Port Elizabeth into a world-class city capable of drawing tourists from around the globe to enjoy its attractions.
This was the message brought by Mandela Bay Development Agency planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere at a “Know Your Bay” talk held at Bayworld yesterday.
The event was hosted jointly by the Algoa Bay Hope Spot Initiative and the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Southern Africa.
While some developments, like the Tramways Building and the Campanile, have already been completed, Sapere said more projects were being undertaken with the aim of turning the city into a tourism hub.
The MBDA bought the land on which the St Peter’s ruins stand two years ago and was now preparing tender documents for the development of that precinct to begin, she said.
“By the time we finish that precinct, which is expected in this financial year, people will have a space where they can be reminded of South End and where events can be held that talk to South End.”
Plans were also being discussed to establish the South End mixed-use precinct, which would see housing units being built to offer younger people a chance to own property. However, stakeholder discussions still had to take place, she said.
Sapere said Port Elizabeth was uniquely placed to become a world-class city given all its natural and historical beauty.
“Being an ocean city and celebrating that we are so different, unique and cross-cultural, and that every culture brings its story and richness, it’s a great place – we just have to bring it all together and recognise it,” Sapere said.