Strong focus on South End in tourism plan

Exciting plans are afoot to turn Port Elizabeth into a world-class city capable of drawing tourists from around the globe to enjoy its attractions.

This was the message brought by Mandela Bay Development Agency planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere at a “Know Your Bay” talk held at Bayworld yesterday.

The event was hosted jointly by the Algoa Bay Hope Spot Initiative and the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Southern Africa.

While some developments, like the Tramways Building and the Campanile, have already been completed, Sapere said more projects were being undertaken with the aim of turning the city into a tourism hub.