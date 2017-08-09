State concedes defects in four perly warrants

Judge to rule on admissibility of evidence in racketeering case against alleged poachers

The prosecution has conceded that four of the warrants used to search the properties of the alleged members of a poaching ring were defective. But, according to state advocate Martin le Roux, this did not take away from the fact that perlemoen was found.

And, despite the issues with the warrants, Le Roux wants the Port Elizabeth High Court to allow the evidence of the men who turned state witness shortly after their arrests.

The decision by Judge Mandela Makaula will pave the way forward on how the racketeering case of Port Elizabeth men Julian Brown, Eugene “Boesman” Victor and Brandon Turner will proceed from next week.

Defence Advocate Terry Price SC remained adamant yesterday that as a result of the warrants being illegal, the confiscation of the perlemoen had become illegal and, similarly, the arrests of the witnesses were illegal.

“As a result of all this [illegally obtained evidence], the state pressurised them to turn state witness,” Price said.

It had emerged in court that the search warrants fell short of the common law requirement in that the suspected offence – in this case perlemoen-related charges – had not been listed.

JP van Zyl, Jan Smuts, Edgar Clulow and Renier Ellerbeck – all alleged employees of the racketeering ring – agreed to testify for the state following their arrests.

It is alleged Brown, 32, headed up the enterprise with right-hand man Victor, 33. Turner, 38, was allegedly an employee.

Price said prior to April 27 1994, there were no rules. The police could do as they pleased.