Simphiwe Ngema supported by family at Dumi memorial

TshisaLIVE
Simphiwe Ngema at her husband’s memorial in Kempton Park
Picture: Kyle Zeeman

Actress Simphiwe Ngema wiped tears from her face after a listening to a song of tribute for her late husband‚ Dumi Masilela.

The Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Joburg’s East Rand is packed to capacity as friends‚ family and colleagues unite to celebrate the life of the Rhythm City actor.

Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking in Tembisa last week. It’s the first time his new bride has made a public appearance since the incident. Wearing a black dress and hat‚ she is seated next to Dumi’s mother.

Rhythm City cast members as well as other friends from the entertainment industry are at the church to pay their respects.

