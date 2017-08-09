N3 closed in Joburg as bridge collapses

The N3 freeway in Johannesburg is likely to be closed for at least all of Wednesday, seemingly after a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse.

The incident took place at the Geldenhuys interchange of the N3 in Germiston in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to a statement by the Ekurhuleni Municipality, five people were injured.

“A female passenger survived after being trapped inside the cab for about two hours while rescue teams battled to extricate her out of the wreckage after the truck in which she was traveling, crashed against the collapsed pedestrian bridge running across the N3 freeway Geldenhuys interchange in Germiston were rescued.

“On arrival, it was found that four vehicles, three trucks and a sedan, crashed onto the concrete bridge lying across both North and South bounds of the freeway. A total of five patients were accounted for from all vehicles,” the statement, posted on the municipality’s official Facebook page, said.

Among the injured was the driver of the truck, an adult woman and a 7-year-old girl. They were all taken to hospital.

“The freeway is still closed for traffic in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid using N3 freeway through Geldenhuys interchange as this will take time to clear up the debris. The actual cause for the bridge to collapse is still undetermined and investigations are underway,” the statement said.