Latest:
News 

Ghost Squad nabs several suspects

Herald Reporter 0 Comment

Nelson Mandela Bay’s undercover crime busters – dubbed the Ghost Squad – made several arrests at the weekend.

Safety and security political boss John Best said a suspect was caught on the roof of a house in Bambie Street, Bethelsdorp at 6.45am on Sunday. Police believe he was trying to break in.

At 2.30pm on Saturday, according to Best, the covert unit arrested a taxi driver in Cape Road near Bramlin Road during a traffic stop operation.

Besides being caught with a total of 37 passengers in his 15-seater vehicle, police suspected the driver of being under the influence of alcohol.

Best said the squad made seven arrests for drunk driving, and issued traffic fines.

You May Also Like

Stowaway found trapped on side of ship in Durban

TMG Digital 0

ANC appoints new chief whip

TMG Digital 0

Public health near collapse

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 