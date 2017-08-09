Ghost Squad nabs several suspects

Safety and security political boss John Best said a suspect was caught on the roof of a house in Bambie Street, Bethelsdorp at 6.45am on Sunday. Police believe he was trying to break in.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s undercover crime busters – dubbed the Ghost Squad – made several arrests at the weekend.

At 2.30pm on Saturday, according to Best, the covert unit arrested a taxi driver in Cape Road near Bramlin Road during a traffic stop operation.

Besides being caught with a total of 37 passengers in his 15-seater vehicle, police suspected the driver of being under the influence of alcohol.

Best said the squad made seven arrests for drunk driving, and issued traffic fines.