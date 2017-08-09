Deputy Minister faces arrest after assault on women
The arrest of Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana is imminent after he admitted to assaulting three women at a Johannesburg restaurant on Sunday‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said.
Mbalula said the case was at an advanced stage.
The incident happened at about 3am on Sunday after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed.
“The case has been reported to the police station and a docket has been opened.
“The investigators are following up on the matter at the highest level above the police station.
“All due processes have been followed‚ so an arrest is imminent in terms of where we stand‚” Mbalula said.
“Manana is not an issue‚ whether he is in parliament or not.
“I am not interested because the police will find him in a speed dial.”
Manana is accused of lashing out after a debate on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December. Mandisa Duma‚ who was with her friend and cousin at the restaurant‚ claimed she was with Manana and his four friends inside Cubana when Manana chased them out of the venue.
Duma claimed Manana slapped her cousin in the face after she made a comment about his sexuality.