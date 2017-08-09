Deputy Minister faces arrest after assault on women

The arrest of Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana is imminent after he admitted to assaulting three women at a Johannesburg restaurant on Sunday‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Mbalula said the case was at an advanced stage.

The incident happened at about 3am on Sunday after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed.

“The case has been reported to the police station and a docket has been opened.

“The investigators are following up on the matter at the highest level above the police station.