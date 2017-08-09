Close call for ‘Teflon man’

Zuma survives again despite mutiny by some ANC MPs

Enough ANC MPs stuck by President Jacob Zuma to help him survive yet another parliamentary vote of no confidence yesterday, despite a “mutiny” by almost 30 of its MPs.

The motion brought by the opposition needed to secure 201 of the 400 votes in parliament to succeed, but fell short with 177 votes, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced.

A total of 198 MPs voted against it, with nine abstensions. If Zuma had lost, he would have been forced to resign along with his entire cabinet. He has now survived eight motions of no confidence in his leadership. However, this was the first one with secret balloting. “The party will spin this as a win, but it’s a weak victory,” independent analyst Daniel Silke said, after at least 26 of the 249 ANC MPs voted to oust the president. “There are marked signs of a rebellion within the ANC. It will perpetuate the factional infighting after a relatively close vote. There was a relatively substantial mutiny.” The ANC parliamentary party celebrated victory over what it described as an attempted “soft coup”. “It has been the publicly stated intention of the opposition to sow seeds of chaos in society to ultimately grab power,” the party said. Several opposition parties led thousands of anti-Zuma protesters outside the national assembly before the vote, while supporters of the president held a rival march. “Today’s motion of no confidence result is closer than anyone expected,” DA leader Mmusi Maimane said, hailing the “brave” ANC MPs who had voted against Zuma. “Jacob Zuma is the manifestation of what the ANC has become – a toxic mix of corruption, cronyism and nepotism.” He said while he was disappointed that the motion did not carry, he believed it was a sign that Zuma should resign as his own caucus had been shown to be divided. EFF leader Julius Malema said the numbers were a positive sign that the tide was turning. “We have had seven motions of no confidence before where we have not got one vote [from the ANC].” He said even the nine abstentions were a positive step. “When your own people abstain instead of voting for you, they are passing a motion of no confidence in you.” Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said: “This is an excellent result and I am very happy.” UDM president Bantu Holomisa said South Africans had been shown the middle finger by ANC MPs. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, speaking to ANC supporters at the gates of parliament shortly after the results were announced‚ said Zuma was going nowhere. “Asijiki‚ we are not going to be told Zuma must go – if he must go, he will be removed by us as the ANC. “We have defeated the useless motion. “We can’t dance to Mmusi Maimane and all the small boys and girls.”