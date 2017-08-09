Bay traffic circle claims 19th ‘victim’

Circular Drive folk up in arms over road hazard

A“landmine” traffic circle claimed its 19th victim in about seven months at the weekend, with residents fighting with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to alter the structure before it causes more damage.

The circle on Circular Drive, particularly a small raised section in the centre, has caused many headaches for residents and motorists alike since its construction in December last year, as residents say it is too small and poorly marked.

The latest “victim” of the circle is Christine McDonald, 65, of Sunridge Park, who was admitted to hospital after being involved in an accident there on Sunday evening.

Her son, Jan, said she suffered a broken ankle, with her car most likely written off.

“I only found out about the accident the next morning, because nobody had phoned me and I went to Livingstone Hospital to look for her,” he said.

“I was very surprised because she is a capable driver and it was the first time in her life she’d been in an accident.

“She said she simply didn’t see the circle. Her ankle was broken, but her injuries could have been a lot worse.”

Even Dave Gardner, of Gardmed, whose team attended the scene of McDonald’s accident, said the circle had been a problem.

“I can confirm that numerous accidents have occurred at the circle, and we are very aware it is a problem area,” Gardner said.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg could not confirm how many accidents had been reported.

“Not all accidents result in criminal cases, and we cannot reveal statistics of the criminal cases.”