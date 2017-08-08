Latest:
Three arrested following produce market armed robbery

Herald Reporter 0 Comment
Three men were arrested following an armed robbery at the Fresh Produce Market in Markman
Three men were arrested following an armed robbery at the Fresh Produce Market in Markman on Tuesday morning.

A fourth suspect is on the run.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the four armed men robbed the market shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

The men tried to flee in a jikeleza taxi parked inside the premises once the alarm was raised, but were prevented from doing so as the main gates were locked.

“The four then fled on foot by scaling the gates and evading capture by security guards. They fled into a bushy area close by and three of them were arrested shortly thereafter by Swartkops police attending to the robbery,” Beetge said.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie, said police would not rest until the fourth suspect “joins his fellow robbers in the SAPS cells”.

The three – aged 25, 26 and 27 – are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on a charge of armed robbery on Thursday.

